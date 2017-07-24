Bush Brothers & Company Recalls Certain Baked Beans

A voluntary recall of certain Bush's Baked Beans has been announced.
Bush Brothers & Company announced that Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans in 28-ounce cans have been recalled due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.
According to a notice on their official website, the company is urging people to "dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled."
The following products were impacted by the recall:
No illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have questions can call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.