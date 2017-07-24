Bush Brothers & Company Recalls Certain Baked Beans

A voluntary recall of certain Bush's Baked Beans has been announced.

Bush Brothers & Company announced that Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans in 28-ounce cans have been recalled due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

According to a notice on their official website, the company is urging people to "dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled."

The following products were impacted by the recall:

Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of June 2019

Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have questions can call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.