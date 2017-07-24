Family of Missing Woman Reaches Out to Community for Help

The family of a missing woman believed to have been swept away during flash flooding is reaching out to the community for help.

Her family says that Page Gellner, 19, has reportedly been missing since Sunday evening. They've reached out through social media, asking people to be on the lookout for their daughter.

They remain hopeful that she will be found.

Officials resumed their search at 8 a.m. in Elm Grove and are continuing the investigation.