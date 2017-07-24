Missing Man Located in Wheeling

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.:

Moundsville Police have reported that Michael Cole was located in Wheeling.

ORIGINAL:

Moundsville Police are searching for a missing man.

According to officials, Michael Thad Cole, 48, was reported missing from Young's Care Home on Sunday morning.

He reportedly left the home to go to the Dollar Store on First Street at 11:30 a.m., and did not return.

Officials say that Cole is reported to have schizophrenia, and may be trying to go to Wood County. He was last seen wearing sage pants and a green striped polo shirt.

He is 5'6", and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have any information, please call your local law enforcement agency.