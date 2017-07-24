Officials Offer Safety Tips for Flash Flood Clean-Up

Many people were left cleaning up Monday afternoon after flash flooding late Sunday evening.

But there are tips you should know in order to stay safe while cleaning up.

When it comes to cleaning up after a flooding event, you have to be very careful handling it.

Residents are urged to always wear gloves and wear protection, maybe some old clothes. When you're taking a break or done for the day, wash your hands thoroughly or take a shower.

When cleaning the floors or walls, use a water-bleach solution. Mix one gallon of water with one fourth cup of bleach, and do not overdo the bleach. You can use old scrub brushes for the solution, and let everything dry out.

If you have carpet floors or any fabricated furniture, it's best to just toss them or have them professionally cleaned due to the contamination.

"Couple of things to look out for it is contaminated muck, so we have to consider any kind of mud, debris, residue leftover as contaminated, whether it has bacteria, viruses, parasites in it, we have to be careful when cleaning it up. You don't know if you can clean it up or not, it's best to just get rid of it. Salvage those personal items that you can, but for a lot of things that's been contaminated, now's the time to get rid of it," said Howard Gamble, Wheeling/Ohio County Health Administrator.

Gamble also says before you start cleaning up, it's recommended that you make sure you are up-to-date with your tetanus shot when handling flood waters.

For those who are on personal water systems like wells, it's recommended that you have your water tested, and the county's health department can help you out with that.

For other tips on cleaning up the flood waters, you can visit their website www.ohiocountyhealth.com .