Flooding In Belmont County Took A Different Path Than In the Past

As the flood waters rose in Belmont County, many people were concerned that they might be seeing a re-run of the so-called Shadyside flood.

But county EMA officials say the water took a different turn this time.

They say the larger creeks--Wheeling, Captina, McMahon and Pipe Creek--were not the problem.

They came up nearly to the top of their banks, then receded.

It was the smaller ones like Daisy Run in Shadyside that came out of their banks.

"The majority of the problems we had were on the small streams where we had debris getting caught up on different things and trees coming down across them," noted Dave Ivan, Belmont County EMA director. "Regarding advice for people living along the creeks, as my predecessor used to say, we need to be vigilant and keep an eye on the creeks. You know even though they're down right now, it wouldn't take much to get them back up, because the ground is saturated."

"The water was really moving and it was coming up fast," said Larry Patterson, Wegee Lane resident. "And as well all know, rushing water is very powerful if you get in it. I had never seen this creek take out trees before."

EMA Director Dave Ivan said to prevent this sort of flooding would take a lot of hours, equipment and resources, to go in and do stream bed restoration.

And he says trying to keep the vegetation cut back would be an ongoing task.

Crews are still cleaning out culverts and clearing fallen trees and branches from the roads.