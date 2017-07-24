Search Efforts Expand In Hopes Of Bringing Missing Woman Home

From Peters Run to Big Wheeling Creek, the search for a missing *18-year-old woman has expanded, with crews tirelessly working more than 12 hours to bring her home.

But Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said at this point, it's looking like a recovery mission.

"At this point, hopefully we do find her. Hopefully she's up somewhere, but unfortunately it might be a recovery at this point," Howard said.

Officials said they're doing everything they can to find the girl.

They've had crews covering water, air, and land through rafts, helicopters and dozens of volunteers.

Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said no one will stop until she's found.

"We're just going to go as long as we can and we'll hopefully find her to give the family some peace of mind," Vargo said.

Vargo says this all started because more than 2.5 inches of rain fell in short period of time, causing creeks to rapidly rise, which is why Sheriff Howard said it's very important to avoid driving through water.

"Don't go through any kind of fast moving water. If you see water on the roadway, you don't know if there's a dip there or anything. If it's running water, it only takes a couple inches of water to take your vehicle off the road," Howard said.

It's taken all hands on deck to search for the missing girl.

While Wheeling Fire Department has officially taken over, several other departments have helped out as well. This includes Triadelphia, Valley Grove and Mozart Fire Departments, Marshall County EMA and the Ohio County Sheriffs Department.

*Clarifying information: According to the Gellner family, Page Gellner is 18-years-old, not 19 as was previously reported to 7News by officials.*