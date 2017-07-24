OVAC Pays West Virginia Coaching Staff in Full After Controversy

UPDATE 5:33 p.m.:

Following the reaction from the public, the OVAC conference has decided to pay the West Virginia coaches their full amount for coaching the All-Star Game.

Following yesterdays fall out the #OVAC has now decided to pay the West Virginia coaches their FULL amount for coaching in the All-Star Game — Scott Nolte (@SNolteWTRF) July 25, 2017

OVAC All-Star Game Director Bob Koch said that they "thought the controversy was detracting from the game."

"It was a great game, and we wanted to move forward," Koch said.

The controversy stems from the OVAC conference's original decision to withhold $300 from members the West Virginia coaching staff after several assistant coaches changed from their West Virginia shirts to Bishop Donahue shirts at half-time.

ORIGINAL:

Several West Virginia coaches during this year's Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Football Game had money withheld from their coaching stipends for changing their shirts during half-time.

According to coach John Durdines, the conference decided to withhold $300 from their coaching stipend after several assistant coaches changed from their West Virginia coaching shirts at half-time, to Bishop Donahue shirts for the remainder of the game.

In January, it was announced that Bishop Donahue would be closing, and that the staff would no longer have a team to coach. The assistant coaches decided to wear their Bishop Donahue shirts to pay homage to their former school and team.

"I don't need the money, and would have done it for free," Coach Durdines told 7Sports.

West Virginia won the game 20-13 over Ohio.