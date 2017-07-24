Pay Withheld from OVAC Coaches

Several West Virginia coaches during this year's Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Football Game had money withheld from their coaching stipends for changing their shirts during half-time.

According to coach John Durdines, the conference decided to withhold $300 from their coaching stipend after several assistant coaches changed from their West Virginia coaching shirts at half-time, to Bishop Donahue shirts for the remainder of the game.

In January, it was announced that Bishop Donahue would be closing, and that the staff would no longer have a team to coach. The assistant coaches decided to wear their Bishop Donahue shirts to pay homage to their former school and team.

"I don't need the money, and would have done it for free," Coach Durdines told 7Sports.

West Virginia won the game 20-13 over Ohio.