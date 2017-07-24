Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration Makes Flood Clean-Up Easy

For many people after the flood, clean-up is a daunting task.

Floodwater that entered basements and homes is considered a hazardous substance.

To help in the clean-up, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration has set up a staging area in St. Michael's parking lot on National Road.

They have various pieces of equipment available for rent, depending on the size of the job.

"For any individual who is doing the cleanup of the home themselves and just needs the professional and commercial dehumidifiers and fans, we have 'em here. You can come to the parking lot, fill out some paperwork. We're here renting the equipment for however many days necessary for your home to dry," said Josh Contraguerro, VP Marketing.

Or if you need it to be professionally done, Panhandle can do that also.

For those that wish to do it themselves and who just want to rent the equipment, they advise you to bring a pickup truck or SUV, since some of the items are large.

They have fans, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers and more.

Panhandle urges people not to even consider keeping any carpet or dry wall that has been touched by flood water, because it is contaminated.