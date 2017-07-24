Wheeling Heritage Takes First Place

Wheeling Heritage has taken first place for their work with 'Show of Hands'.

The organization took first place in the West Virginia Main Street Award, winning an $8,000 grant through the for the community supported crowd-funding event, 'Show of Hands'.

Out of the 20 applicants, 'Show of Hands' earned them the award from the West Virginia Development Office along with nine other groups throughout West Virginia.

The key factors for earning Wheeling Heritage the grant were the economic impact, community engagement, and unique nature of Show of Hands.

