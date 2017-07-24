Pharmacology Professor Argue to Stop Impending Execution of Condemned Killer in Ohio

Fifteen pharmacology professors are arguing to stop the impending execution of a condemned Ohio killer on grounds that a sedative being used is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain.



In a brief filed at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, the professors called the record on the sedative midazolam "profoundly troubling" and said it's "unsuitable" as an execution drug.



Their filing comes as Ohio prepares to resume executions after a more than three-year hiatus.



Ronald Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.



Phillips and two other inmates have asked the high court for stays as they appeal Ohio's lethal injection method. Phillips is also pursuing a separate age-related stay.

