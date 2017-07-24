Wheeling Bringing Art to the Park with Grant

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley presented Wheeling Parks and Recreation Director, Jesse Mestrovic, with a $5,000 grant for an Art in the Park Program.

It will allow the Parks and Rec. Department to buy paint, stencils, and supplies to allow the kids to get active with games like hopscotch, four square, jumping, and chess. The supplies will allow the Dept. to paint the new activities onto the asphalt surfaces on neighborhood parks.

Jesse Mestrovic said, "The project will beautify our parks and help instill pride through art in our community."

