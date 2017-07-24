President Trumps Speaks at Boy Scout Jamboree in W.Va.

President Donald Trump addressed thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering on Monday evening.



That makes him the eighth president to attend the National Scout Jamboree, the organization says. More than 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers are at the 10-day event, typically held every four years. President Barack Obama did not attend during his two terms, although he addressed a 100th anniversary event in 2010 by video.



Each U.S. president serves as honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to the group on Friday. The organization is honoring Tillerson, once an Eagle Scout himself, with the development of the Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center at the West Virginia summit site.

President Trump will visit Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday evening. He will be speaking at the Covelli Center at 7 p.m. and doors for the event open at 4 p.m.

