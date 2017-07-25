Ohio County Sheriff's Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office would like to warn residents of a phone scam in the area.

According to officials, the Sheriff's Office received a report from a resident stating that they had received a phone call from a man who identified himself as "Deputy Cook" of the Ohio County Sheriff's Department.

The man reportedly asked for the resident by name, and stated that the resident was being summoned on a failure-to-appear for Judge William Sinclair of Family Court. "Deputy Cook" also began citing what the resident believed to be state code.

The resident was then asked when he would be able to appear at the courthouse to see the judge. The resident said that it was suspicious because he had no reason to appear in Family Court, so he told the male on the phone that he would have to contact his lawyer first.

The resident then made a three-way phone call to his lawyer's office, but when the lawyer answered the phone, the male claiming to be an Ohio County Deputy disconnected.

The number that the subject called from was (304) 691-0652.

When Ohio County Sheriff's Department called the number, they received an automated message, which first identified itself as the "Ohio County Courthouse, West Virginia," and provided the address of 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV.

The number then provided a series of prompts for different departments and extensions. Ohio County Sheriffs were unable to reach a person to talk to, using all ten of the prompts.

Ohio County Sheriffs would like to remind residents that this is a scam, and that residents should not provide these callers with any information.

Please call the Sheriff's Office directly with any questions.