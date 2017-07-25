State-Wide Conference Held for Prevention Resource Officers

Ninety-six officers from across the state of West Virginia are in Ohio County for the State Prevention Resource Officer Conference.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the week-long conference is all about becoming the best officers they can be for the students.

Kicking off Tuesday morning, the PROs will network and receive training in active shooter drills, defensive tactics, school safety plans, working with school staff, drug prevention, social media tactics, and more.

Sheriff Howard says he is passionate about the PRO program after serving as one for years in Ohio County.

He says he is proud of the state of West Virginia PRO's work county to county, and hopes that officers in the Northern Panhandle will make new connections with the Eastern and Southern parts of the state throughout the week.