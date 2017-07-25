Senator Capito Will Vote to Begin Debate to Repeal, Replace Obam - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Senator Capito Will Vote to Begin Debate to Repeal, Replace Obamacare

U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito announced that she will be voting to proceed to debate on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Senator Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement about her decision:

“Today, I will vote to begin debate to repeal and replace Obamacare. As this process advances on the Senate floor, I will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of West Virginians. I remain committed to reforming our health care system while also addressing the concerns I have voiced for months. I will continue to push for policies that result in affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including those who are in the Medicaid population and those struggling with drug addiction.”

