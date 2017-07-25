Kids Learn About Service, Respect During Fire & EMS Explorer Camp

The second annual Brooke County Fire and EMS Explorer Camp is underway.

Officials say 40 kids, ages 8-to-14, will learn from firefighters, EMS members and police about how to lend a helping hand in the community.

The kids will also learn about service and respect, which is why camp director Amy Nickerson believes the camp is so important.

HAPPENING NOW: Brooke Co. Fire & EMS Explorer Camp is underway. 40 kids are learning about safety & respecting those in uniform. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ONv2cuPjLy — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) July 25, 2017

"The kids need to be active. They need to know that it's okay if a fire fighter comes to their house and mostly to show them respect because we've kind of lost that somewhere along the line, the respect for the uniform," said Nickerson.

Nickerson says she hopes each camper learns something new this week.

Camp officially started Monday, and will continue until Friday.