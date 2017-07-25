8-Year-Old Suffers Tissue Damage After Dog Attack

Two people in Follansbee are facing charges after their dogs attacked an 8-year-old child.

Brandon and Corey Clevenger are currently facing one count each of harboring a vicious animal.

Officials said the attack happened a little after 5pm, on Monday night, in the Hooverson Heights neighborhood.

Two children were reportedly riding their bikes on Collins Drive when one child was suddenly attacked by two dogs.

The child was flown to Pittsburgh Hospital, where officials said he is now stable, but is facing tissue damage on both arms.

Both dogs are currently in quarantine, but since the owners can't provide paperwork showing the dogs are vaccinated against rabies, the Brooke County Health Department ordered the dog's to be euthanized.

Brooke County Sherif Larry Palmer said the situation could have been much worse.

"It's my understanding that if the witness involved did not intervene, it could have been much worse than what it was. So of course we're thankful someone was brave enough to shoo off the dog," Palmer said.

Officials said the two suspects will most likely face no jail time, but could face some fines.

Palmer also said that dog attacks aren't uncommon in Brooke County. On Tuesday, a delivery person was attacked by a dog as well.

