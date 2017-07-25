Residents Cleaning Up Tell Their Stories About Sunday Night's Flooding

Mud and debris are still being removed from the homes of some Wheeling residents. The Woodsdale and Edgwood areas of Wheeling were some of the hardest hit areas in Ohio County. Many residents have lived here for years, but they tell me, they have never seen anything like this.

Fred Wetzel, a Flood Victim, said, "It was an act of God. In 10 minutes, it wasn't a flash flood, it was an instant flood."

Residents tell us that the water filled their basements within minutes and ruined almost everything they had in there. Lucy Defruscio, another Flood Victim, said, "The thing that sucks is that my sister did just get married and we just put all the stuff in the basement right afterwards. You just don't realize like that was our lives, like that's where I live, you just just like, where do I go now? So it's pretty upset." Wetzel said, "I've got a tree in my basement. It's about a 6 foot log that was you know forced in through the window down into the basement." Maggie Fahey, a Clean-up Volunteer, said "I didn't realize that it was this bad til I came over. My grandparents live a street over. They didn't get hit at all like they were perfectly fine. Seeing this, it was crazy."

They also say this is the worst flooding they have dealt with due to the amount of mud. Marilyn & Beryl Hart, Flood Victims, said,"This is the worst we've ever had. I've never had the mud. We've had water several times."

But residents tell me the big story here isn't the flooding. It's all the volunteers that have come to help out. Students from Wheeling Central, the Wheeling fire department, the sanitation workers, and neighbors have come together to make light out of a bad situation.

Defruscio said, "Those kids really helped us out dug all the mud out from the front yard, the backyard. Anything we needed, they were here to help. It was really awesome." Fahey said, "It's nice to give back, I mean Central really promotes helping out with service, and that's kinda what we're all about."

As for what happens next, Wetzel said, "day at a time." The Harts said, "Thankful but it's hard. We know that we'll get through it with God's help."

We also spoke with city officials, and they say they are proud of their workers for putting the extra hard work to help out the community.