Little Dog on a Big Adventure Reunited with Its Owners

A husband and wife from Georgia were in Glen Dale in early July, for a family member's funeral.

They brought their two dogs with them. One of those dogs, Clancy, got away,

The dog was reportedly gone for 17 days.

After those 17 days, they got a call, saying he'd been found.

They drove all night from Georgia, and arrived at the Marshall County Animal Shelter before it opened in the morning.

When the door opened, Shelter Director Lauren Cook walked out, holding the West Highland White Terrier in her arms,

"Looky here, looky here! Where you going, buddy?" said Dean Bartrug of Taylorsville, Georgia. "Hi, Clancy!"

"Come here, baby! Come here, baby, Oh God!" said Cathey Bartrug as she scooped him up in her arms.

The seven-year-old Clancy was cuddled and kissed by his owners, then there was another happy reunion, between Clancy and the Bartrug's other dog, Molly.

"Oh, he's so happy to see her!" said Cathey. "She hasn't wanted to eat or play since he left."

They say he left on July 6, when Dean let both dogs off the leash.

"I let 'em play," said Dean. "It was my fault. But he got a scent of something and away he went."

The Bartrugs stayed on in Glen Dale, searching.

"Well, for another week and a half," said Cathey. "I walked more than I ever walked in my life, I think."

But they found no trace.

Finally they went home to Georgia.

"I was a mess," said Cathey, wiping tears from her eyes.

But 17 days later, someone in Marshall County recognized Clancy.

He's not any white dog; he's a three-legged white dog.

"A woman called and said she spotted a little white three-legged dog behind the wall in the Narrows, and we knew it was Clancy," said Lauren Cook, Animal Shelter director.

Clancy was dirty and thin.

"Oh, you lost weigh, buddy!" squealed Cathey as she carried him.

"When dogs are missing that long, usually you don't see them re-united with their owners," added Lauren Cook. "This is kind of an amazing story."

While the humans hugged, the dogs waited in the car, ready to go home.

"If she's happy, I'm happy," said Dean with a smile, gesturing toward his wife.

So they left again for Georgia, this time with both their dogs.

It turns out Clancy has a history of running away. In fact, that's how he lost a leg, running away from home and getting hit by a truck three years ago.

They're hoping this time he learned his lesson.