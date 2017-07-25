Belmont County Seeing Increase in Stolen Utility Vehicles

In Belmont County, it's a crime that's becoming more and more prevalent- people are stealing utility vehicles and A-T-Vs from dealerships.

Most recently, someone has stolen a John Deere gator from Kuester Implements in St. Clairsville.

They say it actually belonged to a customer, and is worth about $6,000.

Sheriff Dave Lucas is now asking for the public's help. "What we need is, I'm asking for the community, the residents out there, if you see something, say something. That means, you know, these are being taken late at night, early in the morning. If you see one on a vehicle or being loaded, something, give us a call," he said.

Sheriff Lucas urges people to call 911 and let his department check it out.

He said he would rather find out it was just the business owner staying late to get some work done, than to find out the next day that another utility vehicle had been stolen.

He added the vehicles are extremely popular in this area, and are used for everything from recreation, to business use.

Anyone with information on any of the stolen vehicles can contact the Belmont County Sheriff's Department at 740-699-0431, or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. All calls will be kept confidential.