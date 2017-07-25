New Business Announced for The Highlands

Another Sheetz is headed to the Highlands.

On Tuesday night, Ohio County Commissioners signed off on a required zoning letter for the second Sheetz store.

While the proposed location has no zoning, commissioners had to sign the letter as part of the approval process.

The new Sheetz location will be built near the Holiday Inn Express.

Officials say this will allow easier access for travelers on I-70 eastbound.

There is no word on how quickly the new location will be up.