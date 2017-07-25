Driver in Belmont County Head-On Collision Dies

UPDATE:

The driver in a head-on crash in Belmont County has died.

According to Lieutenant Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sheila Hughes, 79, died at UPMC on Thursday morning.

Lt. Faunda said she was left of center when she hit a CRV, killing Cassandra Spigarelli, 74, and injuring the driver.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening on State Route 149 near Bellaire.

ORIGINAL:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 149 in Pultney Township.

A Chevy Cruze driven by a 79-year-old woman from Bellaire was traveling eastbound on State Route 149 when her car went left of center, striking a vehicle in the opposing lane.

The other car was driven by a 77-year-old man fro Bellaire, and his passenger, 74-year-old Cassandra Spigarelli, died as a result of the crash.

The woman driving the Chevy Cruze was flown to UPMC with unknown injuries. The 77-year-old man only had minor injuries.