Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday evening.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 149 in Pultney Township.
A Chevy Cruze driven by a 79-year-old woman from Bellaire was traveling eastbound on State Route 149 when her car went left of center, striking a vehicle in the opposing lane.
The other car was driven by a 77-year-old man fro Bellaire, and his passenger, 74-year-old Cassandra Spigarelli, died as a result of the crash.
The woman driving the Chevy Cruze was flown to UPMC with unknown injuries. The 77-year-old man only had minor injuries.
