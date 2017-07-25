Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash



The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 149 in Pultney Township.

A Chevy Cruze driven by a 79-year-old woman from Bellaire was traveling eastbound on State Route 149 when her car went left of center, striking a vehicle in the opposing lane.

The other car was driven by a 77-year-old man fro Bellaire, and his passenger, 74-year-old Cassandra Spigarelli, died as a result of the crash.

The woman driving the Chevy Cruze was flown to UPMC with unknown injuries. The 77-year-old man only had minor injuries.