Crews End Second Full Day of Searching for Missing Woman

Crews have called off the search for the night, Tuesday, for a missing woman who was swept away by flash flooding in Ohio County, Sunday night. They say they will resume the search and recovery efforts Wednesday morning.

It's been a job that has been both physically and emotionally demanding, but search and recovery crews have tucked their exhaustion away to focus on bringing a worried family some peace of mind, "We're going to resume tomorrow morning with efforts toward the creek again, just to verify whether we can locate her in the creek and then our resources will be directed to the river," said Wheeling Fire Chief, Larry Helms.

The Wheeling Swift Water Team hasn't been working alone, they enlisted the help of a local expert kayaker, Zach Herron, who is used to navigating rough waters. Officials say the search has been a team effort on many fronts, "We had one gentleman who is a rescue kayaker down on the Yough. (Youghiogheny River) has come in and he's helped us out, we've had the search and rescue crews from Tyler County come up and help us out, and we obviously always work well with the county departments.," Helms said.

It's been a tough few days, to say the least. People in the area are reeling from flood damage, a family is grieving the loss of a young man killed in the rushing waters, and another remains on edge wondering what has happened to their daughter, "Crews have worked tirelessly with their efforts to find her here, but we've had negative results so far," Helms added.

There have been a number of volunteers who have been assembling to help in the effort. Authorities say they appreciate their willingness to come forward, but they don't want anyone else getting hurt in the process, because the conditions have very dangerous, even for the experts, "With the swift waters, there are volunteers who always want to reach out and help us and we always appreciate that, but yesterday, especially with the water conditions we had yesterday, we were in fear that those people trying to help would become victims themselves," Helms concluded.

We continue to keep both families in our thought along with the people working so hard to find Page Gellner.

Chief Helms says conditions will improve Wednesday and if volunteers want to help, they are welcomed to do so.