Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Steal Ketchup Packets, Threatening Clerk

A woman was arrested after police say she tried to steal condiment packets from the Sunoco on 29th Street in Wheeling.

This started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets.

If you don't buy food at Sunoco, condiment packets are 25 cents each.

The clerk said Stanley threatened to stab him, and police say she did have knives on her when she was arrested.

Stanely was arrested and charged with third offense shoplifting and assault.

She was taken to Northern Regional Jail.