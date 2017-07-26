HONOR THE BADGE: Martins Ferry Native Recovering After Being Shot In the Line of Duty

Martins Ferry Native Patrick Shrodes has been fearlessly protecting the streets of Columbus for 23 years, but everything changed when he was shot in the line of duty.

On March 15th, Shrodes said he was the first officer inside apartment 39 on South Burgess Avenue searching for drugs.

"The suspect was waiting on me, and as soon as I entered the door he opened fire," said Columbus Police Narcotics Detective Patrick Shrodes.

The impact knocked him straight to the ground, he said he the suspect shoot at him twice.

"If you're going to shoot somebody in the chest, you're shooting to kill I had a round hit my vest in my chest, my vest did its job and did what it's supposed to do and stopped that round. The other round hit my left hip," said Shrodes.

Medics on standby rushed him to Grant Medical Center, the first person he saw inside, his wife, an ER nurse.

"They do trauma and they're used to people coming through the door, and she's still mad at me for not calling, she still thinks I should have called," said Shrodes.

The round fragmented and hit his sciatic nerve, just about the size of your pinky finger, that nerve controls the function of your legs. Feeling lucky to be alive and return home to his wife and daughters,Shrodes has a long road ahead.

"I have good days and bad days. I still have a long way to go as far as the recovery. I have had injuries in the past and I've always been able to just get back to work they say it's going to be a year recovery you know I've been back in several months," said Shrodes.

Already anxious to be back on the front lines, doctors say he may not be healed for over a year. When it's been easy to lose sight--he says a big way he's getting through is from the support of his little hometown, the place he will always call home.

"To hear from the people in the valley and to know that they're thinking about me and supporting me is helpful. With this type of injury where you can't really do anything but sit it's easy to let your mind wander it's easy to start feeling down start feeling bad," said Shrodes.

The suspect in the shooting 22-year-old Shawn Tomey has been charged on felonious assault on an officer.