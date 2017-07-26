Wheeling Health Right offering free tetanus shots to flood victims

Wheeling Health Right is offering free tetanus shots to anyone in the community affected by flooding.

You just have to be 18 years old or older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get a tetanus booster every 10 years unless you have been in contaminated water or soil.

In that case, a booster is recommended every five years.

They say exposure to contamination alone does not warrant a shot, but any opening in the skin is at risk for infection, no matter how small.

"If there's an injury, sometimes it is real small-- an opening in the skin. You may not even be aware that you have a small nick or a small scrape, and that can be a portal of entry which means you would need the booster sooner. You would need it closer to the five year mark," said Nursing Supervisor Alyce Pagano.

You can benefit from a tetanus shot within 21 days of possible exposure. Just walk into Wheeling Health Right if you are in need.

Some symptoms of tetanus include lock jaw, muscle stiffness, and fever.