Adoption Centers In Need Of Foster Parents Due To Increase In Children

Adoption centers have been seeing an increase in foster kids and the drug epidemic may be to blame. The Children's home Society of West Virginia has been putting up flyers and spreading the word that they are looking for foster parents.

Between 2015 and 2016, they saw an increase in children by 68 percent. According to the 2016 fiscal year, one out of 76 children is in foster care.

Many of the cases that the Children's home Society of West Virginia see are children whose parents have a substance abuse problem, and West Virginia is one of the top states with that problem. They say it doesn't matter how long foster the child, you still can become a parent.

Stephanie Strope, the Permanency Supervisor for Children's home Society of West Virginia, said, "There's plenty of kids that are in need of a stable home long-term. A lot of these kids don't get to reunify with their parents, some of them do. But whether you're interested in providing care for two days, 30 days, a year, or a lifetime, these kids need a positive role model, positive support in their life."

If you would like more information, you can log onto their website www.childhswv.org or you can call their Wheeling office at 304-218-2893. They can give any information and hand out an application to get started.



