First Responders React To Drivers Videoing The Scene Of An Accident

Distracted driving is a trend first responders are seeing more and more often on the roads and can make a bad situation even worse.

While texting and driving is against the law. What about videoing the scene of an accident?

Recently, one Ohio Fire Department posted on Facebook about their disappointment in motorists taking pictures and videos behind the wheel.

How often does this happen in the Ohio Valley?

"We get frequent calls daily. My office does and so does the sheriff's office and the state police," said Lt. Lester Skinner, of the Wellsburg Police Department.

Officials said they've seen people literally hanging out their window just to get a video or picture, but when drivers videotape, they tend to gravitate out of their lane of traffic.

This can make a bad situation even worse.

"We've been returning to our patrol cars before, and there have been drivers videotaping us while they're driving, passengers alike as well, and they actually gravitate towards us. There have been several times when me and my partners had to actually move out of the way of oncoming traffic," said Sgt. Kyler Ferguson, of the Brooke County Sheriff Department.

Videoing policemen, fire fighters and others is a safety risk, but first responders don't want you to become a victim either.

Officials also said videoing the scene of an accident invades the privacy of those involved.

"To see that happen and see the carelessness of other drivers is upsetting. I think people really need to realize that they're responsible, once they get behind that wheel, to drive safely to get home and get home to their loved ones at the end of the day," Sgt. Ferguson said.

Officials ask drivers to be part of the solution and not the problem by putting their phones down when behind the wheel.