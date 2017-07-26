Bethany EMS Will No Longer Provide Ambulance Service

Starting August 1st, Bethany EMS will no longer provide ambulance services to residents.

Officials said this is because of low volunteer numbers.

This means Brooke County EMS will now have to fully cover that area.

Brooke County EMS Director Bob Fowler said the transition between the services should be smooth because his crews have been dual responding with Bethany for the past year.

"There's really not much of a difference. We've been responding with Bethany as a dual tone for the past year, so really not much is going to change. It's a win-win for everybody involved and we're looking forward to working with Bethany," Fowler said.

Fowler said they're currently negotiating with West Liberty to share some of the areas in Bethany.

Brooke County Commission has also approved the purchase of Bethany's ambulance and other emergency equipment.