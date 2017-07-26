Wednesday's Child: Meet Johnathon

Johnathon is a 12-year-old boy from Moundsville. In the fall, he will begin his sixth grade year at Moundsville Middle School.

Johnathon says he makes good grades but would like his mentor to sometimes help him with his homework.

He says he likes school and his teachers, and his teachers like him, too.

"They all pretty much love me!" said Johnathon.

Johnathon would like a male mentor and someone who likes sports.

He likes baseball, basketball, and loves the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnathon also likes to skateboard and would like to have a mentor who can teach him how to improve his skills.

If skateboarding is not your thing, he also likes to go swimming or visit the park.

On a rainy day, he is always up for some video games.

Overall, Johnathon is friendly, bubbly, and a pleasure to spend time with.

You do not have to volunteer as a mentor on your own. Your whole family can register to mentor Johnathon or another child in the program.

Just call Connie Ball at 304-218-2857 for more information.