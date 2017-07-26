"Smart Toys" Can Gather Sensitive Data That Can End Up In The Wrong Hands

Parents buying their child an interactive toy could be putting their safety at risk, according to a public safety announcement from the FBI.

They think they're giving their child a great gift.

But some toys can contain a camera and a microphone, and they gather data.

"These new smart toys that are coming out provide, in a lot of ways, a customized playing experience for the kids," noted John Reasbeck, president of OMNI Strategic Technologies. "It can customize the toy to know their name, to know their characteristics, their likes."

But if the toy is connected to the Internet, there are risks.

"They are collecting and storing that data somewhere," Reasbeck noted.

So parents need to find out some things first.

"We need to find out where it's being stored, what's being stored, what data it's collecting, how long it's being stored, who has access to it and whether they're selling rights to that data," Reasbeck said.

Those are complicated questions, not easily answered by asking the clerk in the toy store or by reading the packaging.

"It's not easy to find," he said. "We've probably got to go to the manufacturer's website, do some research about where the data ends up."

A baseball that tells your child how fast he pitches can also monitor and transmit information about his habits.

"If my son is taking his baseball to the park every day at 2 o'clock, then it's creating a record that every day there's a little boy playing baseball down at the park," Reasbeck said. "And we never like to think about who may be looking at that data."

And he says don't assume that just because it's a large reputable toy company, your data is safe.

He says every day, big corporations get hacked.