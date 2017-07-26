Work Zone Fatalities Rising for Second Straight Year

For the second straight year, work zone fatalities are rising, and in the Ohio Valley, this is a huge summer for construction projects.

In Belmont County alone, work zones are everywhere you look.

In the St. Clairsville area of I-70, orange barrels and flashing lights have become the rule rather than the exception.

Oddly enough, if you get in an accident in a work zone, statistically you're more likely to be hurt than the highway workers.

But there are some things you can do to avoid an accident.

"Most of the biggest crash causing violations in a work zone is excessive speed. Most work zones are marked at a reduced speed and that is to allow traffic to make the transition into and out of the work zone safely. The second biggest cause of traffic crashes is following too close or commonly referred to as tailgating," said Lt. James Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They say being impatient is another problem that causes crashes.

They add once there's a crash, everything stops, and that means a higher likelihood of chain reaction crashes down the line.

Of course fines and punishments are much higher in a work zone.