17th Annual Grecian Festival Under Way

If you can't go to Greece - Greece can come to you!

That's the motto for this years Wheeling Grecian Festival. It's a four-day celebration of Greek Culture and heritage.

This is the seventeenth year for the festival which includes Greek music, dancing and there is even a cooking class.

Of course there is plenty of food with indoor and outdoor dining.

The menu features everything Gyros and fries to traditional Greek dinners and a large variety of pastries.

"What started as a smorgasbord one day turned into a two day smorgasbord, turned into this 17th annual big event that we hold for four days. It's a lot of fun for both children and adults," said Kitina Kellas, President at the Parish Council.

"This year we also have a mission that we attach to each one of our festivals. This year it's our open door. We feed the hungry the last Tuesday of the month and a portion of our proceeds will go to benefit that mission," Festival Director Gus Kayafas said.

There are also several vendors with selling imported gifts and jewelry as well as a youth tent for children.

The event runs through Saturday.