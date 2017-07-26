Red Cross Reaching Out to Ohio Valley Flood Victims - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Red Cross Reaching Out to Ohio Valley Flood Victims

WHEELING -

The American Red Cross is reaching out to residents who may have been affected by the recent flooding. 

They have been traveling door-to-door throughout the area, making sure people's basic needs are met. 

They're handing out water, hand sanitizer, and clean-up kits to keep people safe and healthy while cleaning.

They say most homes were affected in the basement, but a few did have their living areas destroyed. 

They encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to them.

"If anyone has a question about our services or knows of a need that we haven't yet identified, they can just give us a call. 304-232- 0711," said Sharon Kesselring, with the American Red Cross. 

They say this flood is a reminder to have an emergency preparedness kit on hand in case of an evacuation. 

That should include things like a change of clothes, flashlights and radios, and any medications you may need.

