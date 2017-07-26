Red Cross Reaching Out to Ohio Valley Flood Victims

The American Red Cross is reaching out to residents who may have been affected by the recent flooding.

They have been traveling door-to-door throughout the area, making sure people's basic needs are met.

They're handing out water, hand sanitizer, and clean-up kits to keep people safe and healthy while cleaning.

They say most homes were affected in the basement, but a few did have their living areas destroyed.

They encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to them.

"If anyone has a question about our services or knows of a need that we haven't yet identified, they can just give us a call. 304-232- 0711," said Sharon Kesselring, with the American Red Cross.

They say this flood is a reminder to have an emergency preparedness kit on hand in case of an evacuation.

That should include things like a change of clothes, flashlights and radios, and any medications you may need.