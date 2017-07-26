Assessors Survey Damage Left Behind by Sunday's Flash Flooding in Wheeling

Damage assessments started taking place Wednesday in the neighborhoods that were hardest hit from Sunday night's flash flooding.

When the rushing water flooded people's homes, many sustained a lot of damage, especially in the Woodsdale neighborhood of Wheeling.

On Wednesday, the Team Rubicon set out and have already finished their preliminary assessment.

Now, they are set to do the detailed part of the assessment.

So far, what they have found is just mostly flooded basements, not any major damage or destroyed buildings.

Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said they are also doing an extra assessment for precaution. "And we're also doing an assessment of all the culverts and bridges. They're looking for debris piles, and we're working the department of Environmental Protection that in the future we can get those debris piles cleaned up and get them out of the creek. That'll prevent any further flooding in the future."

If they do find significant damage, they will report that to the Red Cross, and see if they can help out.

Because the storm was very isolated over Ohio County, this will not be declared a FEMA disaster declaration or a state declaration.

