Candlelight Vigil to be Held for Missing Woman as Crews Wrap Up Third Day of Searching

The K9 search and rescue and swift water teams have finished their third day of searching for missing 18-year-old Page Gellner.

Gellner was presumably swept away when the vehicle she was traveling in Sunday night got into an accident in flash flood waters.

Police and fire crews continued their search on the banks of the creek into Wednesday evening, according to Ohio County EMA Director, Lou Vargo.

"This goes to the heart of all the first responders because we want to get her back to her family as soon as we can. So it's taking a toll on everybody," he said.

Conditions have improved weather-wise, allowing the creek waters to recede. That has allowed rescue crews to ramp up their efforts.

Cadaver dogs from Tyler County were brought in to help the Swift Water Rescue Team sort through the creek banks on Wednesday afternoon.

Vargo said the National Guard was back with helicopters, and they have fire boats from Wheeling and Benwood on the river searching as well.

"The rescue swimmers are actually walking the creek, because the creek is down to about two feet. So anytime they come across a debris pile, they have a dog in the boat, and if that dog catches a scent they will probe the pile," he added.

Vargo said they will not skip one debris pile - that they will check every single one of them from the creek all the way to the Ohio River.

A candlelight vigil for Page Gellner will be held Wednesday night at 9 o'clock at the Windmill in Wheeling.