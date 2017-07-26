Evidence Gathered from Harrison County Raid

Jewett Police Chief, Ron Carter, said his officers have been busy logging a number of pieces of evidence after a pretty significant raid Tuesday night.

Chief Carter said the owner of the home at 216 East Main Street was in the process of taking the property back from the current tenants when she noticed some things in the home that made her uncomfortable like counterfeit money and guns.

Officers executed a search warrant on the property at 4:48 Tuesday afternoon. Once inside, Chief Carter says they found three cats, 12 ferrets, 8 chickens inside of a container closed with a baby gate, and three dogs outside. Chief Carter said it was the most deplorable case he's encountered in his 17 years of duty. In fact, he said the conditions were so bad, the Jewett Fire Department had to bring masks so officers could finish the search.

Officials said they seized firearms, counterfeit money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia; although no arrests were made because they cannot locate the suspects. The information is being sent to the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

Chief Carter said over the last week, his department has received more than a dozen complaints about the outside appearance of the property. Prior to the raid, Carter said they had no prior knowledge of the alleged neglected animals, the inside condition of the home, or the welfare of the children in the home.

The raid was a collaborative effort involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Jewett Fire Department, Jefferson County Humane Society, Harrison County Humane Society, and the Jewett Police Department.