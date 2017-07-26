One Dead, Five Critically Injured After Ride Malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

UPDATE:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

The deceased is an 18-year-old man.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. The others are adults.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

The rides at the Fair are now shut down, per an order from Governor John Kasich.

Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found on their website. It is described as an “aggressive thrill ride.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning to update the media around 9 pm Wednesday.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center confirmed on Twitter that they had received three patients.

