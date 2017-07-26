OSHP Identifies Victims of Ohio State Fair Ride Accident

UPDATE:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

The following were injured and transported to area hospitals:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, you can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614- 799-6633.

