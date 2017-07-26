Candlelight Vigil Head for Page Gellner

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday for Page Gellner, she has been missing since Sunday night's flash flooding.

It was an emotional tribute as dozens of people went to the Windmill in North Wheeling sharing their stories, their thoughts, and the prayers. Recovery crews have spent three full days searching for Gellner with no luck,

Ohio County EMA Director, Lou Vargo, said the search would resume for a fourth day Thursday, but the search is being downgraded. They won't have as many crews out and they will not put boats into Wheeling Creek, because of how shallow the water is. There will be boats and crews who will focus their efforts on the Ohio River.

Cadaver dogs will assist crews as they make their way back down Wheeling Creek and search and recovery efforts will continue to focus on debris piles along the creek.