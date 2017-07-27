Crews Ask for Additional Help in Search for 18-Year-Old Woman

The search for 18-year-old Page Gellner continues in McMechen on Thursday.

Volunteer Amateur Radio Operators started Wednesday evening at 8 at the Hannibal Locks and Dam.

According to volunteers, they searched the entirety of the locks and did not find anything. They are continuing to work their way up the river.

Working the banks are two operators from Belmont County, three from Marshall County, and several from Ohio County.

According to HAM Operator John Gorby, search crews and volunteers have been searching up the river and going through every stream.

"As much of the banks as we could get to without getting into someone's private property or commercial property," Gorby said.

Because much of the debris has re-entered the back channel of the river, Gorby said they need to put more effort into those areas. "Also, as the river goes down, the debris, instead of going down the center of the river is actually clinging to the sides. So there is a lot of debris."

Gorby says they are in need of several volunteers at this point.

"You don't have to be a HAM. We'll take anybody that comes with us. If you have family radio service radios, we can work out deals with those. If you don't have any radio equipment at all, or if you're a HAM, come down, I'll supply you for radio equipment," Gorby says.

He urges anyone who has a boat to volunteer to go up and down the side of the river and through the back channel this weekend.

As far as all three counties, Gorby says they are in need of HAM volunteers.

"If you want to get your HAM license, get a hold of me at 304-845-9507, and I will help you get your license, but what we really need now is a ground effort from the community to help this family have closure."

RELATED: Candlelight Vigil Held for Page Gellner

RELATED: Family of Missing Woman Reaches Out to Community for Help

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Page's family. If you'd like to contribute, visit GoFundMe.com.