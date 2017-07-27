Team Rubicon Helps Wheeling Residents Clean Up After Flooding - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Team Rubicon Helps Wheeling Residents Clean Up After Flooding

The City of Wheeling has asked Team Rubicon to assist homeowners with cleanup after the flooding.

By this weekend, 30 volunteers will be in Wheeling for the upcoming week to help people muck out their homes.

Richard Hubbard with Team Rubicon says during their preliminary search on Wednesday, they found about 50 homeowners in need of major assistance.

A few homes reportedly had six to eight inches of mud inside and debris, mud, and damage on the outside.

Team Rubicon will put a package together about the disaster relief efforts for the Mayor and City Council to present to FEMA for additional funding.

If you need help, you can call 1-800-451-1954. Their lines are manned 24-hours a day, seven days a week by volunteers.

