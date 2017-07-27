West Virginia to get more flood relief money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's congressional delegation says the state will get another $42 million in federal flood relief.



Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding follows $107 million in previous federal aid for recovery from the June 2016 storm.



Twenty-three people statewide died. Homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure were damaged.



Rep. Evan Jenkins says the funding also follows updated data provided to HUD, which he requested in May.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency late last year reported having approved more than $41.5 million in grants to nearly 4,300 West Virginia applicants and more than $53 million for infrastructure repairs and restoration.



Other federal relief has included at least $50 million in small business loans and $32 million in National Flood Insurance claims.

