Local Doctor Stresses Importance of Caring for Concussions

A new study finds that 99-percent of deceased NFL Players' brains, donated to scientific research, contained the neuro-degenerative brain disease, CTE.

The effects of hard hits under the Friday Night Lights are something doctors are always talking about, which is why local doctors say they're not surprised about these results.

Officials said CTE is consistently found in people exposed to repeated head trauma, which is why football players are common victims.

Of course, simply playing football or suffering a concussion doesn't mean you're going to get CTE.

Wheeling Hospital Sports Medicine Dr. Enoch Chang says this new study simply proves that CTE exists, and is associated with repeated head trauma. The study also shows patients why they can't just ignore or push through a concussion.

Dr. Chang said doing so can result in severe consequences.

"A study like this helps to provide information as to why ignoring concussion symptoms is problematic because it can lead to long term either cognitive, behavioral, mood, or impulsivity problems. Not to mention things like chronic headaches or sensitivity to light or sound, etc," said Dr. Chang.

Dr. Chang said the new study does have a slight bias though.

The 202 brains surveyed were submitted by family members concerned about possible CTE symptoms.