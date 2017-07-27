Officials: Follansbee Is Still Struggling One Year After Flash Flood

Sunday marks one year since the city of Follansbee was hit with devastating flooding that wreaked havoc on the downtown area.

But how is the city doing one year later?

Last July, the city spent nearly $400,000 cleaning up the 200 homes, 30 to 40 businesses, and 3 churches that were damaged from the flood.

Officials said these efforts greatly depleted the city's funds and has kept them from making necessary upgrades and changes.

Officials have been working with FEMA, Brooke County EMS and state agencies, but Follansbee City Manager John DeStefano said the flood is still impacting the city one year later.

"People are still dealing with it. I mean, you don't get over that overnight. So, I mean, there's still some lingering things with that, but until somebody can come in and put the capital needed, to do what's needed in the creek, there's not a lot we can do," DeStefano said.

Officials said they've hired an engineering firm to make a 5 year plan for the city, in hopes of upgrading and replacing the city's infrastructure.

The plan is expected to take about 3 to 4 months to develop, but then the city us looking at completing this multimillion dollar project in the next two years.