Army Veteran Speaks Out About President Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Reactions continue to roll in after President Trump's tweet banning transgender individuals from the military.

On Thursday, John Looney spoke out, not in his role as the director of the Vet Center in Wheeling, but individually as a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Looney said all combat veterans "are Americans....who deserve the best we have to offer." He went on to say that these people are loyal Americans, and if they weren't serving well, they would have been discharged.

He says people go into the military, knowing they're giving up financial success, the comforts of life, safety and possibly life itself. According to Looney, to call them a "burden" or a "distraction" and to single them out is disgraceful.

"I think it's isolating a group of people that are patriotic Americans. Separating somebody out from the rest of the Americans is un-American. I mean, we are a united people. We relish that. And we celebrate that," Looney said.

He said he believes a tweet doesn't automatically become policy, and is not convinced it will be implemented.

In fact, the chief Pentagon spokesperson says part of their mission is "ensuring all service members are treated with respect."

Dana White said they'll continue their mission of defending our nation while awaiting formal guidance about the tweet.