Door-To-Door Salesmen Caused Anxiety In the St. Clairsville Area

A group of people going door-to-door in the St. Clairsville area had residents frightened and concerned.

On social media, people were warning each other not to open their door to the persistent knocking, saying the so-called salesmen were belligerent and perhaps dangerous.

St. Clairsville Police say the men were reportedly brought to the area in a van, and dropped off to canvass on various streets.

Police Chief Jeff Henry says they didn't have a permit, and they were all dressed alike.

"They were dressed all in white with a red bow tie," Chief Henry noted. "They were out soliciting, saying they were selling magazines and dog and cat food. My suggestion to anybody is, if they don't know the individual knocking at the door, don't open it. And if they continue to knock on the door, call the police. We can be there in three minutes."

In this case, he says officers stopped the men, since they hadn't gotten a license to solicit.

That license application process can take two weeks, the chief noted, and it includes an FBI background check, a recent photo, a listing of the company they are working for and more.

The license is only mandated in the case of for-profit businesses.

Other groups like Girl Scouts and school students don't need a permit to go door-to-door in St. Clairsville.