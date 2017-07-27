Three Arrested in Bellaire After Allegedly Stealing Truck

Bellaire Police arrested three people on Thursday after being asked to watch for a truck and a person who could have been involved with a theft.

According to police, the license plate number on the truck was known to officers because it had been involved in a previous incident.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Harrison Street, and watched a man and woman exit. The man, Michael Duane Rhodes, 47, was taken into custody for receiving stolen property while additional officers were called to handle the other two people in the truck.

The driver, Alyson Jordan, 22, was arrested for receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, and had an outstanding warrant with a no bond stipulation for possession of drug instruments.

The passenger, Kiana Wallace, 24, was arrested for a probation violation.

All three were taken to the Belmont County Jail. Officers released a fourth person, and the truck was towed from the scene and impounded. Inside, officers found a bullet proof body vest.

Bellaire police were assisted by Bridgeport and Shadyside police, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol.